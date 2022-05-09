ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Ali Prepares for Another Term as GOP Chair

insidernj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Ali likes to say it’s a great time to be a Morris County Republican and that the best days are yet to come. And she wants to be there to see them. Ali recently announced plans to seek reelection as county...

www.insidernj.com

insidernj.com

CD-11 Republicans Seize on Selen’s Absence to Lurch Rightward

The story of tonight’s Republican CD-11 debate was about who wasn’t there. Tayfun Selen, who would appear to be the frontrunner for the party’s nomination after securing the endorsement of the Morris County Republican Committee, was absent. As was Paul DeGroot, who has the Passaic County endorsement...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Examining Importance of Bi-Partisan Decisions, on State of Affairs

Steve Adubato is joined by Sen. Jon Bramnick (R) – NJ, 21st Legislative District, to discuss Governor Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Address and the issues with the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program; and the importance of Republicans and Democrats working together to make the best decisions for New Jersey.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

In Morris Twp., Who is Running Against Whom?

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Once a Republican stronghold, this mostly suburban community surrounding Morristown is now controlled by Democrats. Changing demographics may be one reason; the rejection of a Donald Trump-led GOP by unaffiliated voters another. Whatever the cause, only one Republican remains on the five-person township committee. That’s Peter...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 5/13/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Congressional party preference hasn’t moved a lot this year, but the issue picture may be coming into focus with the economy and abortion as the top considerations right now. The importance of abortion coincides with the Supreme Court leak, which means it is hard to tell whether we are seeing a temporary blip or something that will have a major impact in November” – Monmouth University polling director Patrick Murray.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Bankston Welcomes South Ward Showdown with Council

Running to succeed the retiring John Sharpe James in the South Ward Council seat, Pat Council last night received 1,762 votes, or 45.6%, while Terrance Bankston received 683 votes or 17.9%. The fact that neither received 50% plus one in the crowded field now requires them to face each other in a runoff election on June 14th.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Onyema Ready for an Old West Showdown with Kelly

On June 14th, Newark West Ward voters will size up the two candidates who made the runoff: Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly and Chigozie Onyema. A rap artist and community activist, Kelly has the backing of Mayor Ras Baraka. In a crowded field, attorney Onyema came in second (1,403 to...
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Who’s Up and Who’s Down: The Aftermath of May 10th

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Chairman Jones Makes the Rounds in Essex County

Democratic State Party Chairman LeRoy Jones worked his county hard on Tuesday night, making appearances all over Essex County. Among his appearances, Jones surfaced in Newark’s North Ward at the side of Councilman Anibal Ramos. Special relationship there. Jones also showed up in Irvington, alongside Mayor Tony Vauss, who...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Rest in Peace, Jack McGreevey

Mayor Dan Reiman of Carteret announced via social media on Thursday that Jack McGreevey, father of former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey who served from January of 2002 to November of 2004, has passed away. While no specific information was available as to viewing or funeral arrangements, Mayor Reiman expressed...
CARTERET, NJ

