Guy Thompson, the former Mayor of Milton, was released from the federal prison he was staying in two years before his set release date. On January 17, 2020, Thompson was sentenced to 51 months in prison for embezzling over $650,000 from the United Way of Santa Rosa County, which he ran for 39 years. The sentencing came after the FBI and IRS investigated Thompson’s finances for the years of 2011-2018.

MILTON, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO