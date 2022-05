Martin, Tenn. – Lawrence Bromley made a positive difference in Dallas, Texas, while a member of the city’s police department. A Hohenwald native, he paid the ultimate price in December 1991 when he was killed in the line of duty while working an undercover operation. In honor of his memory and service, the Bromley Training Center located in the C.E. Weldon Building in downtown Martin will officially be named for the fallen officer in a 10:30 a.m. ceremony, Tuesday, May 24, on the Main Street side of the city’s former public library. Based on university records, Bromley is the only UT Martin criminal justice graduate to serve in law enforcement and lose his life in the line of duty.

