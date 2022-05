After a two-year absence, UHD’s High Art Exhibition, 2022 – an annual tradition – is marking its return. The show will run May 14-21, with. “In the spirit of Jim and Ellen Seigler’s generous endowment, High Art supports and recognizes the emerging creativity of high school students throughout our community. With more than 20 Houston-area high schools participating and well over 100 works of art, the exhibit is full and brimming with beautifully rendered works and inventive compositions,” said Mark Cervenka, Director of UHD’s O’Kane Gallery.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO