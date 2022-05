The fix to Millennium Tower's tilting and sinking has a new snag: a shoring wall that could slow or totally prevent further sinking on the eastern side of the building that is needed to right the tower. The 90-foot-high, three-foot-wide, underground concrete wall separates the foundation from a next-door parking garage, and at least one expert believes that when the opposite side of the tower is shored up, this wall will prevent the leveling out that engineers are hoping for. [NBC Bay Area]

TRAFFIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO