Every American who attends public school has attempted to read a Shakespearean play in English class. It is a rite of passage. We all attempt it, and often we don’t understand what we read. As a theatre teacher, I have totally embraced the truth about that. Shakespeare is meant to be watched and not read. Of course, in order for a play to be watched, someone has to read it and act it out. Well, you are in luck! The Chilton County High School Theatre Arts Guild is doing just that.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO