Caldwell County, NC

Passenger dies after being thrown from car in Caldwell County crash; driver charged

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
(Oleksandr Filon/iStock)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after he was thrown from the passenger seat of a car in Caldwell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were called Sunday at about 12:40 a.m. for the deadly crash on Abington Road near Beecher Anderson Road. The area is near Highway 64.

Investigators said a 1997 Ford Thunderbird was heading south on Abington Road when it ran off the right side of the road, collided with a tree and flipped over.

Authorities said the front seat passenger, James Darrell Roten, 44, of North Wilkesboro, was partially thrown and pinned under the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver, Ethan Trent Roten, 21, of Hamptonville, was not hurt. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The backseat passenger was partially thrown from the car and pinned underneath; troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, investigators said.

Ethan Roten was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked, and a lane control violation.

The crash is still under investigation.

Charlotte, NC
