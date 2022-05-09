Acadia National Park Requires Masking in All Buildings

A 1 year old has lost their snuggy blanket in Somesville on Sunday and we need your help in locating it!. Doesn't that blanket look snuggy? According to a posting in the private Facebook Group 'It Takes an Island" the blanket was lost somewhere along Oak Ridge Road, Oak Hill Road, Main Street, or Brookside Cemetery in Somesville some time between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The parents have gone back to look three times, so some one must have picked it up. It is grey faux-fur on one side, with wolves and flowers over a white background on the other side, with his name, Arlo, embroidered on it.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO