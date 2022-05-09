ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia National Park Requires Masking in All Buildings

By Chris Popper
 4 days ago
If you are going into the Welcome Center at Acadia National Park, you will need to wear a mask effective Monday, May 9. Masks are now required for...

WDEA AM 1370

Beach Hazard Warning Saturday May 14

There is a Beach Hazard Warning in effect today, Saturday, May 14th from 8 a.m. through this evening. Areas affected include all of Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties. The warmer air temperatures in the mid to high 70's may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40's.
HANCOCK, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Track and Field 1st Old Town 2nd in MDI Meet on Friday

MDI - 153. To see all the individual times, heights, jumps and throws click HERE. The Six Places From Maine Featured On 'Man v. Food'. Two different episodes with two different hosts filmed nearly a decade apart. Here are the 6 places in Maine that have been visited by the Cooking Channel show 'Man v. Food'
OLD TOWN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

UPDATE: I-95 Reopened after Bangor Crash at Exit 182B Southbound

Bangor Fire was cautioning motorists Friday morning of a portion of I-95 that was closed by a crash, but police say it has now reopened. Maine State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Exit 182B closed the southbound lane of the interstate at Exit 183, which is the Hammond Street exit early Friday morning. The Bangor Fire Department cautioned motorists, on their Facebook page, that the road could be closed for some time.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Step Aboard The Cat [PHOTOS]

Bay Ferries hosted a Business After Hours aboard The Cat on Thursday, May 5th in conjunction with the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. If you weren't able to attend, come aboard with the photos we took!. The CAT will begin service between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor on Thursday,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

POLL: The Perfect Maine Summer Day: Bar Harbor Or OOB?

If you had perfect summer weather conditions and could hit the beach, which one would you go to?. We are beyond blessed to live in the state of Maine, well for most of the year anyway, but that having been said, summers here are the envy of many people, which is probably why so many tourists flock here to enjoy the food, the ocean, and the general laid back vibe here.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Happy Mother’s Day to All the Dog Moms 2022! [VIDEO]

Today is Mother's Day and our Great Danes, Elmer and Pebbles couldn't be any happier with their Dog Mom! This video is for all the Dog Mom's out there! Happy Mother's Day!. From Kittery to Islesboro, some of Hollywood's biggest names have owned homes in Maine. We explore the who and where.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

MPA Tennis Singles Championships Seedings and Schedule

The Maine Principal's Association Tennis Singles Championships begin Friday, May 20th at Bates College in Lewiston. Best of luck to everyone competing. Here are the updated seedings and schedule for the 1st and 2nd rounds. Hopefully we will be able to update this with results as the weekend goes on.
LEWISTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

May 1 – 7 Municipal Clerk’s Week

The following was contributed by Liz Graves, the Town Clerk for Bar Harbor. "I need to see your old registration, mileage and insurance." That's how many conversations with town clerks start, the ones where a resident is stopping in the town office to register a vehicle. But it's really only...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Town of Tremont Election Results May 9, 2022

Blanks - 8 Scattered other write-ins - 1 Land Use Ordinance - Shall an Ordinance entitled 2022 Land Use Amendment as certified by the Select Board on March 7 be enacted?. Site Plan Review Ordinance - Shall an Ordinance entitled 2022 Site Plan Review Ordinance Amendment as certified by the Select Board on March 7th be enacted?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDEA AM 1370

Veazie Man Charged with Manslaughter for Hancock County Crash

A Veazie man is facing charges for a fatal collision with a motorcycle in Township 22 on Saturday. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the crash happened just before 8:30 Saturday evening on Airline Road. 49-year-old Charles Brown of Indian Township was riding his motorcycle when a sedan driven by 48-year-old Daniel Lyons of Veazie crossed the centerline and into the path of the oncoming bike. Brown was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered facial injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VEAZIE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

You Can Stream UMaine & Husson Graduations This Weekend

Hard to believe that May is here again, and that means a whole slew of young adults moving on from college, and into the world to live out there dreams. It will be a crazy weekend here in the area. Not only is it Graduation Day, but it is Mother’s Day, and you can't forget all the fun of the Kentucky Derby parties that people attend.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

1 Year Old Has Lost Their Snuggy Blanket in Somesville

A 1 year old has lost their snuggy blanket in Somesville on Sunday and we need your help in locating it!. Doesn't that blanket look snuggy? According to a posting in the private Facebook Group 'It Takes an Island" the blanket was lost somewhere along Oak Ridge Road, Oak Hill Road, Main Street, or Brookside Cemetery in Somesville some time between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The parents have gone back to look three times, so some one must have picked it up. It is grey faux-fur on one side, with wolves and flowers over a white background on the other side, with his name, Arlo, embroidered on it.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Tennis Defeats Washington Academy

The Ellsworth Girls and Boys Tennis Teams played host to Washington Academy on Wednesday, May 11th and the Ellsworth Girls won 3-2 and the Boys won 4-1.Here are the individual results. Girls. 1st Singles - Bailey Clarke lost 8-9 (Tiebreaker) 2nd Singles - Megan Jordan lost 5-8 3rd Singles -...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

They’re Here – Spring Allergens Making It Difficult for Mainers

Spring allergies are in the air. This month the guilty trees are juniper, poplar, and maple. Next month it’ll be maple, birch, and oak. And then in June ... grass. With warmer temperatures and any extra carbon dioxide in the air, it is officially pollen season. And pollen counts increase with the return of dry and mild weather conditions.
MAINE STATE
Brewer, ME

