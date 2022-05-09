ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Should you delete your period tracker?

By Angel Colquitt
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyq9m_0fY9f01Y00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tweet from attorney and activist Elizabeth C. McLaughlin has many considering something they had never thought of before. Should they delete their period tracker app?

More News from WRBL

“If you are using an online period tracker or tracking your cycles through your phone, get off it and delete your data,” McLaughlin said in the now-viral tweet on Tuesday.

The message was in response to a recently leaked draft that indicated the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

Running an abortion clinic while waiting for court decision

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision that granted abortion rights in the United States. Now that it is in jeopardy of being overturned this summer, McLaughlin warns that people who use period tracker apps should be wary.

“If you think that your data showing when you last menstruated isn’t of interest to those who are about to outlaw abortion, whew do I have a wakeup call for YOU,” She tweeted.

But why should you be worried about your data, if you should be worried at all?

The data collected by these apps is not protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA.) HIPAA ensures that your doctor is not able to share your medical information.

In theory, these apps could sell your information to anti-abortion groups that could then go on to use your information in the case that you do choose to have an abortion.

This information could be used as evidence that you were late, missed a cycle or had unprotected sex. All of these things are able to be reported on many period tracker apps.

Do these apps actually share your data?

The New York Times recently reported that from 2016 to 2019 the company behind the popular period tracking app Flo shared intimate health details to Facebook and Google for advertising purposes. This was according to a complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in January.

The complaint said that the FTC had reason to believe that the app had misled its users in its privacy statement. However, in March of 2022 the company released a statement saying that they do not share information with third parties and that they went through an audit that showed they have “no weaknesses in privacy practices.”

Mixing ibuprofen with common high blood pressure drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

A study from a British nonprofit group called Privacy International found that two out of a number of popular period tracking apps were sharing information with Facebook and other companies.

However, according to McLaughlin, the concern should not be that these apps will share your data but instead that it can be used by a court as evidence.

“It’s not just about the sale of data,” She tweeted, “It’s about motivated prosecutors who want to criminalize abortion under state law issuing subpoenas for your data.”

Eva Galperin, the Director of Cyber Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation echoed this sentiment in a tweet on Tuesday.

“If you are in the United States and you are using a period tracking app, today is good day to delete it before you create a trove of data that will be used to prosecute you if you ever choose to have an abortion,” she tweeted.

So what can you use instead?

If you’re worried about the use of your private data, you can always turn back to the classic pen and paper method of tracking your period. This link from Planned Parenthood shows how to use the calendar method to track your period.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Privacy International#Smart Phone#Wsav#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy