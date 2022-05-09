Fire Weather Watch issued for North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Oconto The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Oconto River above Oconto affecting Oconto County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Oconto River above Oconto. * WHEN...From early this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to spread into a public campground in the City of Oconto. Water approaches the backyards of several homes along the river in Oconto...and there is widespread lowland flooding. At 10.0 feet, Up to a foot of water surrounds structures in a campground in the City of Oconto. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Saturday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to rise this morning, then start to fall later today. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

OCONTO COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO