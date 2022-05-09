ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man jumps rope 71,185 times in eight hours, unofficially breaks record

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- A South African athlete unofficially broke a jump roping world record when he completed 71,185 skips in eight hours.

SD Heijns, 21, took on the record at Time Square in the Menlyn area of Pretoria. His rope skips were tallied by the Sports Science Lab using electronic equipment.

Heijns completed 71,185 skips in the eight hour period, besting the Guinness World Record of 70,031 skips, which was set by U.S. athlete Sella Rosa Rega in 2019.

Evidence from Heijns' attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

He said he is now planning to break other records for rope skipping in the 12-hour and 24-hour categories.

