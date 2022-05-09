ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur Police searching for mower thief who cut the grass before running away

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are looking for a man they say stole a lawnmower and mowed the homeowner's lawn before running away with the mower early last month. Police were initially called on Friday night, April 1, 2022, by a Port Arthur resident who...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lawn, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Mobile Device#Southeast Texas#Running Away#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE CHASE

Reports of numerous catalytic converter thefts led to a Police chase Monday. Brenham Police report that Officers responded to multiple calls of catalytic converter thefts Monday that occurred in the City of Brenham over the course of the day. Officers received a description of a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. They located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended just outside of Carmine when the vehicle came to a stop. The 2 occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and identified as Fabian Parker Willis, 21 of Houston. Willis was placed in custody for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. The other occupant remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Inside the vehicle, Officers located multiple cut catalytic converters and tools used to cut those converters. The investigation is still ongoing by the Brenham Police Department. If anyone has any information involving these thefts, please contact Detective Alex Saenz at 979-337-7325.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHOU

Pedestrian killed in crash on 610 North Loop, police say

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the 610 North Loop between Lockwood Drive and Homestead Road Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic until about 8:45 a.m. The pedestrian was trying to cross the main lanes...
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot, injured on N Gessner Road

HOUSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex left one person injured. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of N Gessner Road Sunday night. After hearing gunshots outside in the complex, residents found a male with a gunshot wound to the...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Girl, 16, found shot dead in back seat of stolen car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two people as witnesses in the shooting death of a juvenile in a Southwest Side neighborhood. Officers who were answering a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found the victim, a girl, in the back seat of what they say was a stolen car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy