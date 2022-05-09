ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey.

Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion.

Police say that the child, identified as Lincoln Walker, was not wearing a shirt or shoes at the time of the abduction. He was found safe a few hours later. Details about where the boy was found were not immediately released.

Velez-Fernandez is now in custody. Police say that she is not related to the boy.

Comments / 9

ali
4d ago

Awesome this little guy was found safe n sound! But imagine how this will effect this little in life! This is traumatic, to say the least! She needs to be put away for life!

Reply
2
News 12

News 12

