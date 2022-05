Nate Diaz has taken to Twitter to post a photo of himself urinating outside UFC headquarters, as his contract dispute with the MMA promotion continues.Diaz last fought in June, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards. Prior to that bout, the American had competed twice in 2019 after a three-year hiatus from the sport.Diaz, 37, reportedly has one fight left on his current UFC deal and seems unwilling to extend his contract. He has also been unable to agree on an opponent with the UFC, however, and the fan favourite is growing increasingly frustrated by the situation.“Taking a piss on...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO