AEW Rampage On 5/6 Draws Lowest Viewership & Demo Number In Show History In Early Timeslot

By Skylar Russell
 4 days ago

Viewership numbers are in for the 5/6 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita, drew 292,000 viewers on May 6th. This number is down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This viewership number is...

