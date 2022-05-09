ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert for 4-year-old boy in NJ child abduction canceled

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy was canceled on Monday evening after he was allegedly abducted by a woman in New Jersey.

The alert was issued around 4 p.m. and was canceled by 5 p.m. The boy was found safe in Delaware, local outlets reported.

Before the alert was issued, the boy and alleged abductor Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez were last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on Grieves Parkway in Salem City. V elez-Fernandez was driving a 2010 Black Ford Fusion. The car has a New Jersey plate with the number: Z25PAD.

Officials have not yet released additional details.

PIX11 removed a photo of the boy once the alert was canceled. His name was also removed.

Salem police can be reached at 856-935-0057.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Truth Sets U Free
4d ago

God, please keep this child protected in Rhe White Light of The Holy Ghost! Let him be found very soon, and safe!! Amen 🙏🏼💙🙏🏼

