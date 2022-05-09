ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police handcuff mom selling fruit in subway station; video sparks outrage

By Aliza Chasan, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wSQf_0fY9ZeBp00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — A video that shows a woman being handcuffed while selling mangoes and kiwis in a New York subway station has sparked outrage among street vendor advocates.

The video shows Maria Falcon in handcuffs as officers walk her through the Broadway Junction subway station on April 29. She shared the video with The Street Vendor Project, an advocacy organization for street vendors.

Three arrested, one wanted for knocking man unconscious outside bar

“Shame on our city for choosing cruelty, instead of supporting hardworking mothers,” the Street Vendor Project tweeted when sharing the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRglh_0fY9ZeBp00
(Photo: Street Vendor Project)

Falcon, an immigrant, has a food vendor license, according to the Street Vendor Project, and has been doing this for 10 years. However, Falcon does not have a permit to vend; those permits can be extremely difficult to obtain. There’s even an underground market where permits can go for up to $20,000 each.

Falcon said she was held for about two hours after she was handcuffed. She said police threw her fruits and chocolate in the trash, then gave her a property voucher to reclaim her cutting board, cart and other non-perishable materials.

Lingering La Niña favors warmer late spring, summer with storms

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the incident was sparked by “having police respond whenever, wherever issues arise.”

A police spokesperson said there have been multiple operations in and around the subway station because of repeated complaints from the MTA station manager. The NYPD, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and the Parks Department have all been involved in the operations.

“Maria was very traumatized by the experience – during the two hours she was detained, she was searched, and forced to wait without shoes and a jacket while they ‘processed’ her,” a Street Vendor Project spokesperson said. “She took a few days off to rest and recover from her ordeal but is back out vending today, Mother’s Day, because she cannot stop working.”

“This same vendor was issued a summons on April 5 th and has refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “The individual was issued a summons for unlicensed general vending on April 29 th and was released.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A woman was raped at knifepoint in the elevator of a Bronx building Monday night, police said. An unidentified man followed the 40-year-old victim into the apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly followed her into the elevator and […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
ValleyCentral

San Benito officials ask for help in parks vandalized

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In San Benito, two parks were vandalized Thursday with graffiti. One of the parks included the Heavin Resaca trails where many of the city’s events are held.  “You know these parks are for the community and everyone and when stuff like this happens it’s an inconvenience to them and we […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Four arrested after cross-city car chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase. Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Second Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Charged

A second person has been charged following the apparent rape of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is accused of serving drinks to the underage victim and is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jumaane Williams
DFW Community News

Family says Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot last month by police in Texas, says an independent autopsy shows the 29-year-old was shot in the back of his neck. According to Houston police, Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Border Patrol employee pleads guilty to striking Honduran teen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager. Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Martinez was working as a Border Patrol processing coordinator at the […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Police#Nypd#Fruit#The Street Vendor Project#Falcon#Lingering La Ni A
ValleyCentral

Police identify body found in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have released the identity of the man that was found at the Brownsville Sports Park. In a press release, authorities said the man was 59-year-old Hector Cerda from Brownsville. On May 7, police received a call about a body that was found on a dirt road between the Sports […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants discovered hidden in utility truck

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt, discovering migrants concealed inside a utility truck. On Wednesday, agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint came across a utility truck. After being alerted by a K-9, agents performed a secondary inspection in which they discovered four […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A complaint to the Laredo Police Department regarding an on-duty police officer results in criminal charges. Forty-nine-year-old Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer turned himself into authorities on May 11 and was charged with official oppression. The charges stem from a complaint that was made...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy