ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B8iz_0fY9YeIS00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. None of the injuries from either shooting were believed to be life-threatening. The first shooting Friday night, involving three […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s Kyle Young stepping away from basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s stepping away from the game. “The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me,” Young wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided the time has come […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Orange County, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hawks, MI
City
Atlanta, MI
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Paralyzed sportscar driver Michael Johnson racing at Mid Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Racing season at Mid Ohio officially kicks off this weekend with the IMSA Sportscar Series. Michael Johnson will be one of those drivers trying to take the checkered Saturday. But before he made his way to Lexington, Johnson stopped by Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Thursday to talk about his journey as […]
LEXINGTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adreian Payne
NBC4 Columbus

Maryland man charged in 2021 north Columbus double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a Maryland man they’re looking for that is accused of killing two people at an apartment in north Columbus in 2021. Police announced Friday they have charged Daniel A. Newsome, 28, of Maryland, with two counts of murder and issued a warrant for his arrest. Newsome is wanted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot in alley near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot overnight Saturday in an alley near the Ohio State University campus, according to police. A Buckeye alert was sent at 2:15am that shots were reportedly fired outside a night club located on N. High Street. A media release from police states the victim, an 18-year-old man, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman robbed at daycare on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University police issued a public safety notice Friday after a robbery at a daycare center. According to Ohio State police, at about 10:45 a.m., a woman was walking in the parking lot of the Child Care Center in the 700 block of Ackerman Road. A group of people got […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports has announced its “Sunday Night Football” schedule for the 2022-23 season. According to a release, NBC will air 20 games in the upcoming season, including games on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The network boasts that 15 of the games will feature at least one Super Bowl starting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Minnesota Timberwolves#Violent Crime#Nba#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks#Orlando Magic#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Rich Strike not entering Preakness after Kentucky Derby win

(AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year. Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the […]
SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while sitting in car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on the city’s east side where a man was shot while sitting in his car. CPD state a 20-year-old man was picking up his girlfriend at 12:38am at the 5000 block of Majestic Drive North and had several shots fired at him […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 15,970 new COVID-19 cases, 6th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 15,970 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to six. This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 1,700 — has again eclipsed 1,000. The average has increased […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Timeline: Finding Lindsey Schobelock’s remains

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office issued a timeline for the missing woman whose remains were found at a campsite on Tuesday. In total, detectives said they served two subpoenas and six search warrants, in addition to many searches with consent. Deputies continue to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

8-year-old girl hospitalized after west side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Campbell Avenue in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The 8-year-old victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy