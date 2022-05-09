ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC expects $4.2 billion more in tax revenue this year, $2 billion next year

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina officials say state government tax collections will smash the projections used to help fashion the first year of the current two-year state budget.

The legislature’s economists and Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget office now believe state coffers should take in $4.24 billion more in the fiscal year ending June 30 than predicted last June. That’s a nearly 15% increase.

A memo released Monday by the General Assembly’s fiscal division also says the state should anticipate collecting $2 billion more in the next fiscal year.

These new numbers will inform Republican budget-writers and Cooper when they consider budget changes.

The General Assembly session begins next week.

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

