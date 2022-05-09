NC expects $4.2 billion more in tax revenue this year, $2 billion next year
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina officials say state government tax collections will smash the projections used to help fashion the first year of the current two-year state budget.
The legislature’s economists and Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget office now believe state coffers should take in $4.24 billion more in the fiscal year ending June 30 than predicted last June. That’s a nearly 15% increase.
A memo released Monday by the General Assembly’s fiscal division also says the state should anticipate collecting $2 billion more in the next fiscal year.
These new numbers will inform Republican budget-writers and Cooper when they consider budget changes.
The General Assembly session begins next week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 0