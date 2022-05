The two pilots who attempted the plane swap stunt back in April, have had their pilot licenses revoked by the Federal Aviation Administration for their actions. The two pilots, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington are cousins, as well as skydivers. The pair attempted the in air stunt around 50 miles southeast of Phoenix. According to the pilots, the plan was to fly their planes 12,000 feet in the air before putting it into a nosedive and jumping out of their planes, then skydiving into the other plane and landing the plane safely.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO