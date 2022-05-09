Man killed, woman injured in crash near Oakhurst. What CHP learned

An 18-year-old man driving a BMW died and his female passenger, also 18, was seriously injured when they were ejected from their vehicle after a collision with a Honda on Sunday night near Oakhurst, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Both victims were from North Fork.

The collision took place about 9:15 p.m. on Road 426 near High School Road.

In the other car, two Oakhurst men, 23 and 25, suffered non-life threatening injuries.