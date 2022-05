Almost from the moment it was launched nearly 50 years ago, the Lawrence Arts Center found itself scrambling for space. When it opened in the old Carnegie Library Building in 1975, dance classes spilled out into borrowed space on the second floor of a nearby building. The construction of a dedicated Arts Center building on New Hampshire Street in 2002 provided a brief respite, but it soon outgrew that, too, and the Arts Center found itself renting space all over downtown Lawrence for classes, rehearsals and performances.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO