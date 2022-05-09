2021 World Series trophy to make stop at USM game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Atlanta Braves will bring the 2021 World Series Trophy to a Southern Miss baseball game. This is part of The World Champions Trophy Tour by Truist.
The trophy will be at the Southern Miss baseball game at Pete Taylor Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022.
Fans are invited to take photos with the trophy while enjoying the game. Game tickets are required.
