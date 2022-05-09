2021 World Series trophy to make stop at USM game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Atlanta Braves will bring the 2021 World Series Trophy to a Southern Miss baseball game. This is part of The World Champions Trophy Tour by Truist.

The trophy will be at the Southern Miss baseball game at Pete Taylor Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

Fans are invited to take photos with the trophy while enjoying the game. Game tickets are required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.