Babylon’s Fall needs its own A Realm Reborn moment

HoYoverse announces their latest game, Zenless Zone Zero, a new Action RPG, and opens the game’s Closed Beta Testing Phase. The Closed Beta Testing Phase of Zenless Zone Zero opened today. Fans of HoYoverse games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact would be able to experience an all-new ARPG game, this time in a post-apocalyptic futurepunk setting. Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s brand-new urban fantasy IP and is the developers’ further attempt in exploring action-oriented gameplay. In this game, players will discover New Eridu, the last shelter for urban civilization due to the calamity Hollows. Together with a group of distinctive partners, players will fight alongside each other and unravel the mysteries in this post-apocalyptic world. Sign up for the Closed Beta here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO