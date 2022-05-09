ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County Museum’s Summer Art Program returns

By Cheyenne Pagan, Brandon Tester
 4 days ago

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Parents, if you’re looking to have summer fun with your little ones, here’s another option to consider.

Onslow County Museum’s Summer Art Program is returning after being on hold during the pandemic.
This year’s theme is “The First People of Carolina.”

“We teach history and science here at the museum by incorporating all kinds of hands on interactive themes and activities, a lot of art projects. And so our team right now is working on developing those,” said Onslow County Museum Director Lisa Whitman-Grice.

Click here for more information about the summer program.

