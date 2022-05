LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a trio of bills in an effort to provide aid for those with disabilities while expanding government transparency. The Michigan governor’s office says House Bill 4256 allows service animals to be trained in real-world environments while on a leash or harness. Senate Bills 258 and 259 will require newspapers that are chosen to post legal notices to also publish those notices to their websites, according to state officials.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO