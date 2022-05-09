ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Interesting turn of events’: A lion was spotted in the hedges, but it was something else

By Jason Dill
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A report of a lion gone astray into a local Kenya community turned out to be a false alarm.

The Kenyan Wildlife Service sent three armed officers after receiving several reports that a lion was hiding in the hedge outside off a Meru County home.

Officers found the ‘‘lion,’’ but it was not a real one. Rather, it was an image of a lion printed onto a shopping bag that was stuck in the hedges that gave it the appearance of the apex predator chilling in the bushes.

“We treated the incident with a lot of caution and seriousness,” village chief Cyrus Mbijiwe told the BBC. “We first ensured everyone was safe then wildlife officials investigated and discovered that it was a bag.”

The BBC reported the bag was placed in the hedge by the home owner, who was not home when the Kenyan Wildlife Service investigated. It was done because the owner wanted stop avocado tree seedlings from drying out, the outlet reported.

“Despite this being a false alarm, we laud the public for raising an alarm in order to mitigate a possible conflict,” Kenyan Wildlife Service said on their Facebook page.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
792
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

