ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

‘Herping’ on TikTok makes Georgia teens famous

By Kim Vickers, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7TKZ_0fY9UhW700

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF ) – Two Georgia teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time: going outside. The boys spend most of their free time doing what they call “herping” and are getting noticed on TikTok for it.

Between the two of them, Tim Holland and Ro Smith have nearly half a million followers and more than 4.5 million likes. In all of their videos, they are out herping at the canal or the river.

So what is herping? It’s short for herpetology.

“It’s the process and studies of reptiles and amphibians. You just go out and look for them,” explained Holland.

Holland and Smith have been friends since middle school. Now, they are seniors at Lucy Laney High School and they said they have been herping together for a long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SslGQ_0fY9UhW700
Tim Holland (left) and Ro Smith (right) looking at a juvenile snapping turtle near the Augusta Canal. (Tim Holland & Ro Smith)

“He actually got me started doing it,” said Holland.

“I got Tim started. I’ve been doing it since I moved down here. And then Tim told me he was interested in animals. I was like, ‘Oh you should come over sometime,'” Smith said. “And probably one day, and then the one day started to us coming way more.”

“Yeah, it was like we was coming out here every day,” Holland replied.

The friends go out to a waterway – usually the canal – and just start looking for animals. When they find them, they try to catch them. If they do, they make a video of the animal and explain what it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mjjcu_0fY9UhW700
Holland and Smith looking for animals. Tim Holland (left) and Ro Smith (right) out “herping” on the Augusta Canal. (Tim Holland & Ro Smith)

They said their interest in these creatures may become a career. When asked if they were planning to go to college and study biology Smith answered, “Yeah, I’m going to college. Herpetologist, biologist, zoologist,” as Holland nodded.

They explained that their families are supportive of what they are doing, but their friends aren’t sure what to think about their favorite hobby.

“They say… they think we’re crazy to be honest. They think we’re crazy. But, it be all love to be honest,” laughed Holland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3liR_0fY9UhW700
Holland and Smith find a black racer snake. Tim Holland (left) and Ro Smith (right) out “herping” on the Augusta Canal. (Tim Holland & Ro Smith)

They have some advice for their younger followers who may be interesting in herping too.

“Stay safe, for one. Don’t pick up nothing, especially if you don’t know it. I wouldn’t recommend them to come out here unless they [are] with a parent. And start in your backyard,” Holland said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA
WAVY News 10

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Augusta, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Wjbf#Lucy Laney High School
WALB 10

Southwell specialist named a ‘Top Doctor’ by Georgia Trend magazine

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Rubal Patel was recently recognized as a 2022 Top Doctor by Georgia Trend magazine. Dr. Patel is the director of pulmonary and critical care at Southwell. She is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine and has worked for Southwell for 12 years.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
southgatv.com

Cordele mourns Mother Shazier’s death

CORDELE, GA – Residents of Cordele and Crisp County awoke Friday morning to the sad news of the city’s most senior of citizens passed away. South Georgia Television News has confirmed that Lucille Shazier passed early Friday morning. “Mother Shazier” as she was affectionately known throughout Train Town...
CORDELE, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Co-Workers Said Georgia Man Just "Disappeared" From Rural Job Site

Christopher Thompkins lived with his mother, Ann McKenzie, in Ellerslie, Georgia. Ellerslie is a small community located in Harris County, Georgia. His mother, Ann, had a friend who owned a surveying company. 20-year-old Christopher got a job working for them. On January 25, 2002, Christopher left his home around 8:10 am. He drove to work and left his car at the office. He rode to the worksite with a co-worker. He went to work with a four-man crew in a wooded area on Highway 85.
ELLERSLIE, GA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy