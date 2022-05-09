ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Five measles symptoms to watch out for as experts warn of ‘epidemic’ in children

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNLol_0fY9Tl0o00

The World Health Organisation has warned of a possible childhood measles “epidemic” as vaccination rates have decreased.

The number of children under the age of two receiving the first dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine has fallen to 90 per cent since 2019, a five-point drop since the start of the pandemic.

The percentage of children receiving the full two-dose vaccine fell to 85 per cent.

Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms before signs start showing on the skin days later.

Knowing the symptoms of the highly-contagious viral infection can help prepare for an outbreak within a family or social group.

But the NHS has warned that it’s unlikely to be measles if a person showing symptoms has had both doses of the MMR vaccine or has had measles before. In any case, it’s advised to seek medical help.

What are the early symptoms?

  • High body temperature
  • Runny or blocked nose
  • Coughing and/or sneezing
  • Sore and red watery eyes

And then what happens next?

Some days later, small white spots are likely to appear inside the mouth – on the inside of the cheeks or lips.

A blotchy rash with raised bumps, that’s usually not itchy, is expected to appear on the skin all over the body.

How long does the illness last?

It takes about a week for measles symptoms to ease.

What does the NHS advise for treatment?

The NHS advises those who have contracted measles to see a GP and to take plenty of rest and water.

Paracetamol or ibuprofen can be taken to relieve a high temperature, it adds – warning that under-16s should not take aspirin.

The NHS advises people with measles to avoid nursery, school or work for at least four days from when the rash first appears.

Infected people are also urged to avoid close contact with babies, pregnant women, or those with weakened immune systems.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Measles#Temperature#Mmr Vaccine#Immune System#Mumps#Nhs#Mmr
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother of brain-damaged boy, 12, facing life support switch-off ‘would rather have some of him than none’

The mother of a brain-damaged boy has said she would “rather have some of him than none” as a court is set to make a decision about whether to end his life support. Specialist doctors treating Archie Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, believe it is “highly likely” the 12-year-old is brain dead after suffering what has been described as a “tragic accident” at home.His family say he is currently in an induced coma at a hospital in London. Medical professionals say his life-support treatment should stop. But Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have raised concerns about the doctors’...
HEALTH
The Independent

Baby drowned in three inches of bathwater as mother fainted from adverse reaction to Covid jab

A baby tragically drowned in 3ins of bathwater as her mother fainted after having an adverse reaction to the Covid jab, an inquest has heard.Lawyer Louise Atkinson blacked out as she bathed nine-month-old Eleanor, nicknamed Ellie, the day after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.Her husband James came home from a trip to the dentist and pushed open the bathroom door to discover it had been blocked by his unresponsive wife on the floor.To his horror, he saw their baby daughter face down in the bath turning blue.Mr Atkinson picked her out of the water and woke his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctors to test whether 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute is dead

Specialists will next week carry out a test to try to establish whether a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home is dead, hospital bosses say.A High Court judge concluded late on Friday that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests after a doctor told her that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told that specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought it “highly likely” the youngster was dead.A...
HEALTH
The Independent

Asthma patients forced to choose between inhalers and heating as cost of living hits

The cost-of-living increase is forcing patients to avoid buying life-saving medications and equipment, as staff warn the crisis is adding additional pressure to the already stretched NHS. Clinicians across the country. speaking with The Independent, said they are already seeing the impact of the rising cost of living on patients, with asthma patients avoid paying for life-saving inhalers.NHS staff have said the crisis will drive huge pressures on the services, particularly during the winter.Rebecca Shearer, a senior GP nurse in Newscastle, said: “One thing I see quite regularly, for example, if a patient has diabetes, they’ll get the prescription paid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Voices: I was raised by a mother who was battling ME – it’s not just ‘being tired’, it’s a devastating, life-defining disease

When people ask me what ME is, I try to remind myself that the knot in my gut isn’t their fault. No matter how well intentioned, the accompanying question: “Is that when you’re always tired?” – and knowing how far short from the reality this falls, is something I’ll never get used to.It sometimes feels easier to admit defeat than divulge the reality. For me, ME mostly means heartache. ME is watching my mum struggle to walk up the stairs most days, or to shuffle to the kitchen to take her painkillers. It’s hearing her mentally strain to engage...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Delaying ban on junk food adverts erodes obesity strategy, Jamie Oliver says

The Government’s decision to delay a ban on two-for-one offers on unhealthy and fattening foods has come under fire from health campaigners including Jamie Oliver, who called it a “wasted opportunity” that erodes the country’s efforts to tackle obesity.The celebrity chef said a ban on TV junk food adverts before a 9pm watershed, which has been put on hold for a year, was key to protecting child health.Ministers have said they are also deferring the ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals for foods and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) in England for 12 months so they can review the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: ‘Broken’ mother of brain-damaged boy, 12, vows she’s not giving up

The mother of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support treatment dispute said she is “not giving up” as doctors announced they will carry out tests to establish whether the schoolboy is dead. Hollie Dance said she is still “broken” by the situation but is continuously praying for a miracle for Archie Battersbee who sustained “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home.“Sorry I’ve been a bit distant,” Ms Dance told her Facebook followers who have supported her throughout the ongoing dispute. “Feeling broken but I’m not giving up. Arch is stable this morning although the machines...
FACEBOOK
The Independent

Delaying ban on junk food deals will ‘blow a hole’ in obesity plan – ex-minister

The Government’s decision to delay a ban on two-for-one offers on unhealthy and fattening foods could “blow a hole” in its obesity strategy, a former health minister has warned.Ministers have said they are deferring the bar on buy one, get one free deals in England for a year so they can review the impact on family budgets in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.A ban on TV adverts for foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar (HFSS) before a 9pm watershed has also been put on hold for 12 months.The move has been welcomed by the industry and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Two strains of Omicron from South Africa are labelled ‘variants of concern’ by European health officials

Two strains of Omicron have been labelled “variants of concern” that could dominate Europe’s Covid cases this summer, health officials warned. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report that variants BA4 and BA5 could lead to soaring Covid cases across the continent risking additional pressures on hospitals and ICU departments in a matter of weeks and months. It added that countries should remain vigilant for the signs of the emergence of the new variants. The warning comes as nations across the continent attempt to live with minimal restrictions and enjoy summer holidays across Europe....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

647K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy