Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers to wear gay pride caps for first time in June

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear customized on-field pride caps for the first time when the organization celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, the team said on Monday.

The "LA" lettering on the famous Dodger blue caps will be filled in with the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

The Dodgers and the rival Giants will both wear their respective team's pride caps when they face off in San Francisco eight days later in a first for Major League Baseball (MLB).

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally," Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

"The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we're proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodgers and Giants each wear their team's pride caps on June 11.

"While our organizations have a long-storied rivalry on the field, we stand together when it comes to equality for all."

The move comes as gay rights advocates say the LGBTQ+ community has come under attack in states such as Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis in March signed a Republican-backed bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students. read more

The Dodgers (19-7) currently have the best record in baseball.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles

Comments / 943

LalaB
4d ago

way to go Dodgers! I love it when I don't have to search for entities to NOT SUPPORT, thanks for outing yourselves as Panderers and joiners.🙄 I have nothing against the LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY I just don't feel the need to know what or WHO you do in your bedroom. I don't feel the need share what I do in mine. 🙄

Reply(37)
524
Guest
4d ago

Really nice of them to be stand up roll models for my young sons. Now I have to explain why we can’t watch them play anymore. Can’t just keep politics out of it can we. Thanks MLB FOR RUINING THIS FOR NORMAL FAMILIES

Reply(62)
404
Donald Hahn
4d ago

Well I knew that most of the basketball players were gay because of all that kneeling in the showers behavior but not the baseball players too. They should just play ball and quit trying to be political or they will end up getting boycotted too.

Reply(19)
224
Reuters

Astros smack 3 HRs, win 11th straight in rout of Nationals

The Houston Astros belted three early home runs and rode a strong starting pitching effort from Framber Valdez to win their 11th game in a row by beating the host Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Jose Altuve’s solo shot and Yuli Gurriel’s...
HOUSTON, TX
