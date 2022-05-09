ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Zoo welcomes three Red Wolf pups to the world

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Zoo welcomed three new Red Wolf pups a couple of weeks ago.

Three brothers were born on April 20, 2022, to mom Ayita and dad Denali. They are joined by their sisters, Alli and Roan, who were born last year.

Your dog’s personality has little to do with its breed, study says

“Red wolves live in family groups, often with a mother and father and several years of offspring,” said the Zoo in a statement on Facebook .

If you’re hoping to get an up-close and personal look at the pups, you’ll have to keep hoping. The zoo says the pups will remain behind the scenes as part of the North Carolina Zoo’s Red Wolf breeding program.

Welcome to the world, pups! ❤️

