Lima, OH

Lima FOP to hold memorial service

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Fraternal Order of Police, Lima Lodge No. 21 will hold its annual memorial...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Police calls

100 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a reported assault on Thursday. 400 block of Nye Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Thursday. 100 block of...
Lima News

Celebrate Senior Citizens Day in Kalida

KALIDA - The Putnam County Council on Aging, Inc. will be holding a Senior Citizens Day Celebration in honor of Older American’s Month from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 718 Napoleon Road, Kalida. Five outstanding senior citizens who go above and...
The Lima News

Exam to select new LPD chief set for Tuesday

LIMA — The two eligible candidates to become Lima’s next chief of police will take the required promotional assessment examination next week, a spokeswoman for the Lima Civil Services Board said Thursday. James Baker and Angel Cortes, each of whom currently hold the rank of major within the...
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

It’s ideal growing conditions in the rose garden, but of course there’s always some thorny weed that pops up. Rose: To Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell, for speaking to crowds about the impact of Ohio’s new constitutional carry law, which goes into effect June 13. They’ve done a nice job of making sure people understand the new law shifts the onus onto the gun’s holder to be sure they’re eligible to carry a concealed weapon, instead of the sheriff’s office informing you if you are. If you’re convicted of a felony, you’re not eligible, and the sheriff and assistant prosecutor are clear about that.
Lima News

Cemetery walking tour to honor Allen County pioneers

LIMA - The Allen County Genealogy Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1751 Spencerville Road, Lima. This month the society will honor Elizabeth M. MacDonell and her parents, the Dalzells and other Allen County pioneers during its walking tour. The event is free and open to the public.
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Anthony W. Hodges, 21, of 619 S West St, Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 73 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of possessing criminal tools. Sentence: 90 days jail. 73 days suspended. $150 fine. Jazmine M. Truesdale, 22, of 224 E. McKibben, Lima, found guilty...
Lima News

Matt Childers to speak at Allen County Museum

LIMA — The Allen County Museum will hold a lecture by guest speaker Matt Childers at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 in the museum’s Folsom Auditorium, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Childers will highlight Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency. The event is free and open to the public.
Lima News

Car shows and more

Wednesdays, through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Friday, May 20: Buckeye Cruisers, 5:30-8...
The Lima News

Facebook threats aimed at judge land Lima man in jail

LIMA — A Lima man who posted a Facebook video that law enforcement officials believe could be construed as a threat of violence against a sitting Allen County judge has been charged with two counts of retaliation, felonies of the third degree. The May session of the grand jury...
Lima News

Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities to meet

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its May committee meetings starting at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23 at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2500 Ada Road, Lima. Committees that will meet include the Finance committee (10 a.m.), Personnel Committee (11 a.m.), Policy...
Lima News

Ohio Theatre seeks help

LIMA — The Ohio Theatre is asking for help with the general theatre restorations once again as donations to Friends of the Ohio Theatre have been exhausted as the theatre struggles to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19. Skilled and energetic volunteers with the following skills are needed: general carpentry, drywall installation and finishing, plaster repair/wall smoothing, painting, wallpaper installation, door and trim refurbishment, repair and refinishing, lots and lots of sewing projects, and cleaning.
Lima News

Allen County Board of Health to meet

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Health will hold its regular monthly meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 13 at the Allen County Sanitary Engineer, 3230 N. Cole Street, Lima. The meeting will be streamed at meet.goto.com/392111813 or dial in by phone: (408) 650-3123 with access code 392-111-813.
Lima News

Midwest Electric donates to area causes

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $13,500 to 15 west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. • Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Auglaize/Shelby Counties: $650 to purchase a plastic portable table for clients with sensory processing issues to use in the sensory garden while attending the center.
Lima News

Lima man receives home repair help thanks to local business

LIMA — A Lima man is getting new gutters thanks to a donation from a local business. Lima 6th Ward Councilor Derry Glenn announced the donation Thursday as part of the Lima City Foundation’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program aimed at helping 6th Ward residents with home repairs. The program’s first recipient is Carl Petty, whose South Sugar Street home was posing a hazard from faulty drainage.
Lima News

Mercy Health-St. Ritas awards scholarships

LIMA — Area high school seniors are recipients of a $1,500 Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Scholarship. Over 150 applicants across 14 counties applied to receive one of these awards. Students submitted applications for the scholarships and answered the question, “Why do you believe this is what you were...
Lima News

Open houses set on CWD sampling

A pair of open houses to hear about the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s (DOW) sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) will be held Tuesday (May 17) and Thursday (May 19) in Upper Sandusky and Marion. The meeting in Upper Sandusky on Tuesday will be held at 6:30 p.m. in...
13abc.com

Local charity’s CEO facing charges out on bond

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The CEO of a local charity accused of misusing funds is out on bond after a court appearance Friday. A Wood County judge set bond for Linda Greene at $50,000 with 10% on Friday. Linda Greene, the CEO of Impact with Hope, was indicted on...
Lima News

Liberty Chapel to hold BBQ

LIMA — The annual chicken & pulled pork BBQ will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, 7590 Sandusky Road, Lima. Choose either a half chicken ($10) or pulled pork ($9) provided by Ted’s Market, with a baked potato, green beans and a roll. A bottle of water is included.
