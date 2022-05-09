Lima FOP to hold memorial service

It’s ideal growing conditions in the rose garden, but of course there’s always some thorny weed that pops up. Rose: To Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell, for speaking to crowds about the impact of Ohio’s new constitutional carry law, which goes into effect June 13. They’ve done a nice job of making sure people understand the new law shifts the onus onto the gun’s holder to be sure they’re eligible to carry a concealed weapon, instead of the sheriff’s office informing you if you are. If you’re convicted of a felony, you’re not eligible, and the sheriff and assistant prosecutor are clear about that.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO