ROME — A 21-year-old woman is accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend and breaking his jewelry during an argument, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Andrea R. Maltais, of Rome, was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Ridge Street in Rome at about 6:50 p.m. May 3. When the ex went to leave, police said Maltais grabbed him by the two necklaces around his neck and pulled, choking him for a moment, before the necklaces broke.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO