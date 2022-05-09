ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-90 to have overnight lane closures between Post Falls and CDA for widening study

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Some lanes of I-90 will close overnight for the next two months to collect data for a study to widen the freeway in North Idaho.

Shoulders and lanes of I-90 between Spokane Street and Northwest Boulevard will close in one direction at a time. Work will be done between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the first closure scheduled for Tuesday night. Drivers are asked to be aware of closures and slow down to move to an open lane.

“The closure will move along the stretch as work progresses, spanning approximately one-quarter to one-half mile in length at any given time,” Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Erika Bowen said.

The study focuses on widening I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. With congested traffic conditions expected to double by 2045, the study looks to identify improvements, reduce crashes and save drivers’ time.

The study will create potential solutions like additional lanes and reconfigured interchanges to improve safety, capacity and mobility for current and future travel demands.

“Right now, we are collecting data to identify which improvements are needed and expect to bring options to the public this September,” Bowen said.

You can learn more about the study and sign up for future updates here.

