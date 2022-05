Law & Order: SVU will have someone new at the helm of season 24, as season 22 and 23 showrunner Warren Leight is now departing the series. Leight made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he had wrapped filming on SVU season 23 and has decided to step away and take a break. He's loved working on the show and with the amazing cast, and also thanked the fans for all of their support and even their occasional dismay throughout his time with the franchise. No names have been revealed for season 24's showrunner at this time, but you can find Leight's full post below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO