THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of two The Woodlands High School seniors. Abdulbaaith Adewale, 19, is accused of dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to 17-year-old Grant Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sunderland. The video above is from a previous report. On...

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO