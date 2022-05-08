ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

By By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYvVx_0fY9Pnv600

Last summer, Julio Carmona started the process of weaning himself off a fully remote work schedule by showing up to the office once a week.

The new hybrid schedule at his job at a state agency in Stratford, Connecticut, still enabled him to spend time cooking dinner for his family and taking his teenage daughter to basketball.

But in the next few months, he’s facing the likelihood of more mandatory days in the office. And that’s creating stress for the father of three.

Carmona, 37, whose father died from COVD-19 last year, worries about contracting the virus but he also ticks off a list of other anxieties: increased costs for lunch and gas, day care costs for his newborn baby, and his struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“Working from home has been a lot less stressful when it comes to work-life balance,” said Carmona, who works in finance at Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families. “You are more productive because there are a lot less distractions.”

As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals like long commutes, juggling child care and physically interacting with colleagues. But such routines have become more difficult two years later. Spending more time with your colleagues could increase exposure to the coronavirus, for example, while inflation has increased costs for lunch and commuting.

Among workers who were remote and have gone back at least one day a week in-person, more say things in general have gotten better than worse and that they’ve been more productive rather than less, an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows. But the level of stress for these workers is elevated.

Overall, among employed adults, the April AP-NORC poll shows 16 percent say they work remotely, 13 percent work both remotely and in-person and 72 percent say they work only in-person.

Thirty-nine percent of employees who had worked at home but have returned to the office say the way things are going generally has gotten better since returning in-person at the workplace, while 23 percent say things have gotten worse; 38 percent say things have stayed the same. Forty-five percent say the amount of work getting done has improved, while 18 percent say it’s worsened.

But 41 percent of returned workers say the amount of stress they experience has worsened; 22 percent say it’s gotten better and 37 percent say it hasn’t changed.

Even workers who have been in person throughout the pandemic are more negative than positive about the way the pandemic has impacted their work lives. Thirty-five percent say the way things are going in general has gotten worse, while 20 percent say it’s gotten better. Fifty percent say their stress has worsened, while just 11 percent say it’s gotten better; 39 percent say there’s no difference.

At least half of in-person workers say balancing responsibilities, potential COVID exposure at work, their commute and social interaction are sources of stress. But fewer than a third call these “major” sources of stress.

People with children were more likely to report their return was having an adverse effect, some of it stemming from concerns about keeping their families safe from COVID and maintaining a better work-life balance. Most said it could help alleviate stress if their employer provided more flexible work options and workplace safety precautions from the virus. But for some workers, a physical return — in any form — will be hard to navigate.

“A lot of people have gotten accustomed to working from home. It’s been two years,” said Jessica Edwards, national director of strategic alliances and development at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a U.S.-based advocacy group. “For companies, it’s all about prioritizing mental health and being communicative about it. They should not be afraid of asking their employees how are they really doing.”

Companies like Vanguard are now expanding virtual wellness workshops that started in the early days of the pandemic or before. They’re also expanding benefits to include meditation apps and virtual therapy. Meanwhile, Target, which hasn’t set a mandatory return, is giving teams the flexibility of adjusting meeting times to earlier or later in the day to accommodate employees’ schedules.

A lot is at stake. Estimates show that untreated mental illness may cost companies up to $300 billion annually, largely due to impacts on productivity, absenteeism, and increases in medical and disability expenses, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Russ Glass, CEO of online mental health and wellbeing platform Headspace Health, said he has seen a fourfold spike in the use of behavioral health coaching and a fivefold spike in clinical services like therapy and psychiatric help during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic days. With apps like Ginger and Headspace, the company serves more than 100 million people and 3,500 companies. Among the top worries: anxiety over contracting COVID-19, and struggles with work-life balance.

“We haven’t seen it abate. That level of care has just stayed high,” Glass said.

The constant wave of new virus surges hasn’t helped.

Francine Yoon, a 24-year-old food scientist at Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America, in Itasca, Illinois, has been working mostly in person since the pandemic, including at her current job that she started last fall. Yoon said her company has helped to ease anxiety by doing things like creating huddle rooms and empty offices to create more distance for those experiencing any form of anxiety about being in close proximity to colleagues.

But moving in last year with her older parents, both in their early 60s, has led to some heightened level of anxiety because she’s worried about passing on the virus to them. She said every surge of new cases creates some anxiety.

“When cases are low, I feel comfortable and confident that I am OK and that I will be OK,” she said. ‘When surges occur, I can’t help but become cautious.”

As for Carmona, he’s trying to lower his stress and is considering participating in his office’s online meditation sessions. He’s also thinking of carpooling to reduce gas costs.

“I am one of those people that take it day by day,” he said. “You have to try to keep your stress level balanced because you will run your brain into the ground thinking about things that could go haywire.”

The AP-NORC poll of 1,085 adults was conducted April 14-18 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The Cure for the Great Resignation: Hire Older Workers

A truly fascinating, just released book by psychology professor Becca Levy of Yale University shatters many of the basic – and completely wrong – assumptions that we have been told were gospel about aging as far back as most of us can recall. “Breaking the Age Code: How...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Stratford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Stratford, CT
Business
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Stress#Mental Health#Nine Percent#Commuting
Psych Centra

How to Deal with Someone Crossing Your Boundaries

Setting limits is often part of relationships, but if you feel disrespected by someone crossing your boundaries, it may be time to take action. Setting boundaries can be an essential part of interpersonal relationships. When you set healthy boundaries with others, you protect your own time, energy, and needs. Boundaries...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Failure and Burnout Are Tough on Men

The press coverage during the pandemic reveals a limited discussion of overworked men. A symptom of masculinity, for some, is a constant need to be in control, have power over any circumstance, and be successful. Men don’t get a break from these continuous demands. Despite increasing flexibility in gender roles, men are often held to an unrealistic standard. The pandemic gave too little attention to the problem. Articles often focused on women; nurses and burnout were in the news, but not truckers and burnout.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Idaho State Journal

Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

For Allyson Jacobs, life in her 20s and 30s was about focusing on her career in health care and enjoying the social scene in New York City. It wasn't until she turned 40 that she and her husband started trying to have children. They had a son when she was 42. Over the past three decades, that has become increasingly common in the U.S., as birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s, according...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

Change our minds

I understand you want the citizens of Pocatello to support your upcoming election for Representative, when many have no clue what you have done while serving in your current position. Here is a chance to enlighten citizens that really don’t know you. What ideas have YOU brought up to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local students build flashlights for Ukrainian refugees

PRESTON — Students in Eric Allred’s electronics classes at Preston High School have been building flashlights for decades, and lately they’ve been using their skills and knowledge to help with a humanitarian crisis nearly halfway around the world. Allred, who has taught at PHS for 25 years and also teaches at Southeastern Idaho Technical Charter School, recently enlisted his students in building small flashlights to be sent to Ukraine and distributed to refugees trying to find their way through the darkness and chaos of the...
PRESTON, ID
psychologytoday.com

Mourning the Living: Mental Illness and Family Estrangement

Research indicates that about 25 percent of American adults are living with an active family estrangement. These painful relationships are rarely discussed openly because cultural norms and expectations make estrangement especially stigmatizing. In addition to abuse, toxicity, and bad parenting, mental illness and substance abuse are major contributors to estrangement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

Caregiver burnout: How to combat the emotional and physical toll

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lack of sleep, irritability, and increased anxiety can signal oncoming burnout for caregivers—those who provide critical support to a loved one with a chronic illness or disability. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, 9.5 million Americans fit this category as of 2020. For some, caregiving has taken such an emotional and physical toll, that new or worsening symptoms don't trigger warnings about their own wellbeing.
HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

Portneuf Health Trust to host Nutrition 101- Diabetic Focus class on May 18

POCATELLO — Portneuf Health Trust will be hosting a Nutrition 101 – Diabetic Focus class on May 18. A large adjustment for many diabetic patients is the change in diet. Next week’s class will be free to all diabetic community members and their loved ones. Portneuf Medical Center will provide an instructor from their diabetes and nutrition education department. Some of the topics that will be discussed are meal planning with diabetes, keeping your blood sugar at manageable levels and many other topics. Join us from noon to 1 p.m. May 18 at Pocatello’s City Center Campus – Training Level located at 1001 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Register online at portneufhealthtrust.org/simply-health before May 17. A light, healthy lunch will be provided. For more information, follow @Portneufhealthtrust or @healthycityUSA on Facebook.
POCATELLO, ID
Rejoice Denhere

Staying Calm in Stressful Situations

Everyone encounters stressful situations at some point in their lives. Redundancy, homelessness, debt, separation, illness and bereavement are some of the biggest stressors. How do YOU maintain composure in the face of chaos and stress?
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy