ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former Memphis swimming coach Fadgen dies

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J76OR_0fY9PfrI00

Dick Fadgen, who trained champion swimmers during his long career at the University of Memphis, died Saturday after a battle with cancer.

After an all-American high school career at LaSalle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, Fadgen moved on to North Carolina State, where he won seven NCAA and U.S. national championships.

He was an alternate on the United States team that competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

Fadgen began his coaching career at Appalachian State before founding the Memphis State University Swim Club (later known as Memphis Tiger Swimming) in 1970. In the decades that followed, he coached numerous national champions and future college swimmers, and guided the careers of five Olympians, most notably five-time medalist Jon Olsen.

The pool at Memphis’ new Mike Rose Aquatics Center is scheduled to be named in Fadgen’s honor.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

St. Francis Novice RN program

A new nursing program in Memphis hopes to help bridge a gap left by the pandemic. Saint Francis Hospital is launching a three-month Novice RN Program to give new nursing graduates more real-world experience The pandemic forced U.S. hospitals to limit more traditional hands-on training. Sue Wood is the new program’s director.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Storms Following Record Heat: Wake Up Memphis For May 13, 2022

Follow Tim Van Horn on Gettr & Twitter. Sign up for Tim’s newsletter. Follow Ben Deeter on Twitter. Phone lines are open at 901-260-5926. Fox 13 Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck said Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green had been running his “open knuckle-dragging mouth” against the Grizzlies this weekend. Following outrage led by a Commercial Appeal reporter, Sulipeck is off the air and waits to learn of his career’s fate.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
memphisparent.com

Local High School Band Named Best in Nation

In the world of jazz, few publications hold as much weight as DownBeat magazine. Founded in 1934, it quickly established itself as the authority on jazz, celebrating excellence to this day with its annual readers’ and critics’ polls of the field’s top instrumentalists, bands, and albums. And for almost half a century, DownBeat has also presented Student Music Awards. So when the hallowed journal picks a Memphis high school band as the top group of its kind in the nation, people take notice.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Survey finds 1 in 5 retirees are considering rejoining the workforce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a recent resumebuilder.com survey, 1 in 5 retirees said they are likely to go back to work this year amid the labor shortage. Career Expert Stacie Haller joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the survey and what factors are driving people to come out of retirement.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Olsen
localmemphis.com

Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14. Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Donating cord blood not an option for Memphis-area parents

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Every time a baby is born, the cord blood from the umbilical cord could be stored for treating rare cancers at a later time. However, in Memphis, birth parents do not have the option to donate cord blood. Regional One, Baptist, and Methodist hospitals all confirm to WREG their hospitals do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Coaching#The University Of Memphis#All American#Lasalle Academy#Appalachian State
radionwtn.com

Bethel Offers Free Tuition to Qualifying Residents

MCKENZIE, Tenn.– Beginning immediately, Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies (CPS) will offer all Carroll County residents one tuition-free course toward select associate and bachelor’s degree programs. To qualify, prospective students must be accepted and enrolled into either the Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts (Liberal Arts,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
meetingstoday.com

Historic Memphis Train Station Welcomes Boutique Hotel

A 105-year-old transportation hub in Memphis’ iconic South Main District has been transformed with the addition of a charming luxury boutique hotel. Memphis Central Station originally opened in 1914 and was operated by the Illinois Central Railroad. It fell into disrepair after a drastic decline in passenger train travel in the ‘60s but was revitalized in 1995 by the Memphis Area Transit Authority.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Charges dropped against Tennessee teacher who slammed student during school fight

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A video that got widespread attention is back in the headlines. A Dyersburg teacher was seen in that video appearing to throw a student to the ground. FOX13 recently learned the charges against that teacher, 61-year-old Carey Sanders, have been dropped. District Attorney Danny Goodman’s team decided, based on its investigation, to drop those charges.
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Memphis teen indicted for another teen’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a 17-year-old has been indicted for the shooting death of another teen. The DA’s office says Javon White was indicted on one count of second degree murder Tuesday. The shooting happened on August 31, 2021 at Riverview Park in the 1800 block of Kansas Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy