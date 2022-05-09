Former Memphis swimming coach Fadgen dies

Dick Fadgen, who trained champion swimmers during his long career at the University of Memphis, died Saturday after a battle with cancer.

After an all-American high school career at LaSalle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, Fadgen moved on to North Carolina State, where he won seven NCAA and U.S. national championships.

He was an alternate on the United States team that competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

Fadgen began his coaching career at Appalachian State before founding the Memphis State University Swim Club (later known as Memphis Tiger Swimming) in 1970. In the decades that followed, he coached numerous national champions and future college swimmers, and guided the careers of five Olympians, most notably five-time medalist Jon Olsen.

The pool at Memphis’ new Mike Rose Aquatics Center is scheduled to be named in Fadgen’s honor.