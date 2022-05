What we have seen so far in the month of May is nothing short of extraordinary. When you take the average temperature (morning lows & afternoon highs) in Austin through the first 11 days of the month, you get 82.2 degrees. That is 1.6 degrees higher than the next hottest May on the list, 2018. I know that doesn't sound like much, but that is a significant margin when looking at multi-day averages. Unfortunately, our lead will only increase with the third week of May likely to shatter numerous records across the state of Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO