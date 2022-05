With foreclosures on the rise and financial pressures mounting on homeowners, municipal leaders can direct at-risk residents to a new state program to protect home ownership. Through the Massachusetts Homeowner Assistance Fund, homeowners who are at least three payments behind on their mortgage for COVID-related reasons can receive aid for mortgage payments and other property-related costs such as taxes, insurance, condo fees and delinquent municipal utility bills. The program seeks to keep homeowners in their homes and prevent foreclosure proceedings.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO