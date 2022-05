You may need to find another way to home or work in Oneida County this summer. A bridge more than 20,000 drivers travel over every day is being replaced. The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of a $5.2 million bridge replacement project in Oneida County. The Judd Road bridge over I-90 in the Town of Whitestown will be torn down and replaced with a new structure.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO