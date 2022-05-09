ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Victoria Lee Moran (August 17, 1951 – May 3, 2022)

wyo4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Lee Moran, 70, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Heritage Park in Roy Utah. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Moran died following a lengthy illness. She was born August 17,...

wyo4news.com

wyo4news.com

Ivie Mai Jean Tate (November 21, 2017 – May 11, 2022)

Ivie Mai Jean Tate, 4 years old, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on November 21, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ivie is the true definition of a warrior! She woke up every morning and fought demons most don’t encounter in a lifetime. Most days you couldn’t even notice that she was sick. Her smile lit up rooms and everyone she met fell in love with her. She had the biggest heart and cared about everyone that was close to her. No matter who it was, young or old, male or female, if you ever knew Ivie, she left an imprint on your heart. Ivie fought since she was 13 months old. Through her 4 short years on Earth, we could’ve lost her several times. We were blessed to have all the amazing memories that we do. She underwent 3 massive surgeries, 1 on her kidneys and 2 on her lungs. She had well over 20 procedures (biopsies, chest tubes, port placements, the list goes on…), countless images/scans, 3 rounds of chemotherapy with multiple chemo drugs at once, 3 rounds of radiation which total almost an entire 2 months of her life. She didn’t deserve what life gave her but she rocked it anyways and kicked cancer’s ass 3 times. Even though life was beyond unfair to Miss Ivie, she smiled every day and she will forever be our hero!
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rocky Mountain Power donation to Kari’s Access Awards

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently donated $1,000 to Kari’s Access Awards! Kari’s Access Awards Committee Members thank Rocky Mountain. Power for the generous donation and ongoing support shown throughout the years!. Kari’s Access Awards, an Endowment Fund within the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 5/11/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

District transition days for Rock Springs students: May 17 and May 26, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The District will be conducting a District-wide transition day on Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022 for elementary and junior high students currently in grades K-8 and again on Thursday, May 26, 2022 for secondary students currently in grades 8-11. The purpose of the transition days is to surround students with successful strategies before the end of this school year as we prepare for next year. We recognize the importance of students developing positive relationships early on with new teachers, other school adults, and fellow students. The goal of this day is to help remove some of the anxiety barriers many students face, even if they’re attending the same school the following year. The transition time is geared to help minimize some of the jitters students experience when moving to a new grade or school. With only a few weeks left, we want students to ease into the summer months and feel familiar with their new school. Back-to-school events will come later in the summer.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Lights, Camera, Action! Wyoming 48 Hour Film Festival is Open for Registration

Lights, Camera, Action! Wyoming 48 Hour Film Festival is Open for Registration. Can you make a movie in only 48 hours? A Wyoming competition challenges filmmakers across the state to do just that. The Wyoming International Film Festival (WyoIFF) is announcing a unique opportunity for Wyoming filmmakers, artists, and creatives;...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Join Ed Buchanan in RS regarding Election security and integrity in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan will be in Rock Springs on June 6th, 2022, to present information and data regarding Election security and integrity in Wyoming. The presentation, which is being sponsored by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, is open to the public and will be held at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Pronghorn Room. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation to begin at 12:00 p.m. sharp. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Pacheco announces he will run for Sheriff’s position

May 13, 2022 — Recently retired Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco announced today that he would be running for Sweetwater County Sheriff. The position is currently held by John Gorssnickel, who announced last month he will seek re-election. Here are experts from Pacheco’s announcement:. I am...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 13 – May 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recognizes board member service

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board recently recognized Janet Hartford and Erika Lee-Koshar for 9 years of service on the board. Hartford and Lee-Koshar served on several committees throughout their terms, and each made invaluable contributions to the overall board mission to generate...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, MAY 12 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, May 18, 2022. 5/14 – WY5 – Saddle Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9 p.m., No Cover, 21+. 5/14 – JIM WILKINSON – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, 21+
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

The filing time for 2022 City, County and State candidates begins today

May 12, 2022 — Today is when the candidates for State, County, and Municipal offices can officially file their candidacy. This filing period will run today through May 27. According to a press release from Destinee Morison, Sweetwater County Election Clerk, Federal and State candidates will file with the Secretary of State. County candidates and Precinct Committeepersons will file with the Sweetwater County Clerk, while Municipal candidates file with the Town or City Clerk.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

WDH discusses potentially serious insect-spread diseases with warmer weather

WYOMING — A few potentially serious insect-spread diseases linked with warmer weather and outdoor activities can be avoided with simple personal actions, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “The reported case numbers from the diseases ticks and mosquitos can cause are usually not high compared to other...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Infinity Power and Controls: Hiring A Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the electrical, automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 21 years. We are looking for a positive, team and goal-oriented individuals to complete our dynamic team as a Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor. Job Responsibilities:. As a Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor, you will maintain adequate inventory...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

RSPD arrest juvenile after pursuit and threats to family members and officers

May 12, 2022 — Around 3:45 yesterday afternoon, Rock Springs Police were dispatched to a residence regarding a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 16-year-old juvenile, who was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, had become irate and volatile towards his elderly grandparents before leaving the residence in a vehicle.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

