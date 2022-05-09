Victoria Lee Moran (August 17, 1951 – May 3, 2022)

Ivie Mai Jean Tate, 4 years old, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on November 21, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ivie is the true definition of a warrior! She woke up every morning and fought demons most don’t encounter in a lifetime. Most days you couldn’t even notice that she was sick. Her smile lit up rooms and everyone she met fell in love with her. She had the biggest heart and cared about everyone that was close to her. No matter who it was, young or old, male or female, if you ever knew Ivie, she left an imprint on your heart. Ivie fought since she was 13 months old. Through her 4 short years on Earth, we could’ve lost her several times. We were blessed to have all the amazing memories that we do. She underwent 3 massive surgeries, 1 on her kidneys and 2 on her lungs. She had well over 20 procedures (biopsies, chest tubes, port placements, the list goes on…), countless images/scans, 3 rounds of chemotherapy with multiple chemo drugs at once, 3 rounds of radiation which total almost an entire 2 months of her life. She didn’t deserve what life gave her but she rocked it anyways and kicked cancer’s ass 3 times. Even though life was beyond unfair to Miss Ivie, she smiled every day and she will forever be our hero!

