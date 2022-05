Environmental, civic, and social justice organizations today called on Governor Hochul to modernize New York’s landmark recycling law, commonly known as the “Bottle Bill.” Advocates gathered outside of Mineola’s Theodore Roosevelt State Office Building beside a fifteen-foot-tall “bottle” to highlight the successes of the four-decade-old law and to urge that it be expanded as part of the state’s efforts to reduce litter, increase recycling, and boost support for municipal recycling and environmental justice programs. Assemblymember Englebright introduced the Bigger Better Bottle Bill in the legislature last week.

MINEOLA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO