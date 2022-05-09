ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Help police identify driver who took Plant City gunshot victim to hospital

By Zachary Winiecki
 4 days ago

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Plant City police are asking for help identifying the driver of a car that dropped off a gunshot victim at the South Florida Baptist Hospital on Sunday.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay released pictures of the blue Nissan Frontier they said the victim was transported in.

Former NBA player Adreian Payne killed in Florida shooting, deputies say

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot at an unknown location. He was then dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any suspects. Tips can be called in anonymously to 1-800-873-8477 or online here.

Beach Beacon

Clearwater man arrested after police say he rear-ended cruiser

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 57-year-old Clearwater man about 10:45 a.m. May 12 on charges related to crashing into the rear of a police cruiser on April 22. Dennis Murphy was booked into the county jail at 1:14 a.m. May 13 where he was charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and DUI causing property damage/injury. Bail was set at $4,500.
