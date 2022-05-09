ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland man indicted for convenience store robberies

By Sara Rizzo
RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Rutland man has been arraigned on an indictment that alleges he committed two convenience store robberies that interfered with interstate commerce. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Daniel Webster, 37, was indicted on Monday.

Webster is accused of entering the Mobil gas station on South Main Street in Rutland on July 24, 2021, going to the cash register with a package of crackers, spraying a liquid at the clerk, and stealing cash from the register. The DOJ said a knife was found in the parking lot along his escape route.

Webster is also accused of entering Mac’s convenience store in Fair Haven on July 28, 2021, wielding a knife as he walked to the store’s safe, and taking money from the safe, as well as the cash register. The DOJ said Webster previously worked there and was familiar with the safe and register.

A not guilty plea was entered for both the robbery charges on behalf of Webster. He is currently detained pending trial.

Webster is also accused in a separate federal case of distributing cocaine base on two occasions in March 2021. He previously entered not guilty pleas to those charges.

