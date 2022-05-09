Up to Speed with Sarah Scarlett: 5/9/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett brings you today’s top headlines.

A hit-and-run late Saturday has left one pedestrian in serious condition.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle driving on Kearney Street veered onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian walking. The vehicle then struck a second vehicle in a nearby parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Pulaski County authorities said the person of interest in the death of a woman in Pulaski County was found dead in South Carolina Sunday evening.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Be a Police Officer” and Missouri checked in #35.

Wayne Farms LLC. is recalling 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken breast fillets , according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This is an expansion of a previous recall of 30,285 pounds of the product.

Arkansans can make their way to the polls now that early voting for the primaries began in the state.

Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The newest episode of Crime Traveler dropped today. This week involves the 1999 Vanderhoef family murders.

