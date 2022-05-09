ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Up to Speed with Sarah Scarlett: 5/9/22

By Tony Nguyen, Sarah Scarlett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PN5U_0fY9NciB00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett brings you today’s top headlines.

A hit-and-run late Saturday has left one pedestrian in serious condition.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle driving on Kearney Street veered onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian walking. The vehicle then struck a second vehicle in a nearby parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Pulaski County authorities said the person of interest in the death of a woman in Pulaski County was found dead in South Carolina Sunday evening.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Be a Police Officer” and Missouri checked in #35.

Wayne Farms LLC. is recalling 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken breast fillets , according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This is an expansion of a previous recall of 30,285 pounds of the product.

Arkansans can make their way to the polls now that early voting for the primaries began in the state.

Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The newest episode of Crime Traveler dropped today. This week involves the 1999 Vanderhoef family murders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Family of three from Ozark County missing

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department (OSCD) posted on Facebook Friday it received a missing person report for a Thornfield family of three on May 5. OSCD said 32-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles, and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles were taking a religious sabbatical to Florida on a missionary trip at the end […]
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident In Morgan County Injuries One

A 74-year-old from Overland Park, Kansas, escapes with minor injuries after the car he was driving runs off the road before striking an embankment and rolling onto its top. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday afternoon along the 33-hundred block of Route-DD in Morgan County. Randy Osler was wearing...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
County
Pulaski County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Pulaski County, MO
Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Missing Neosho girl found safe

NEOSHO, Mo. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Neosho home early Tuesday (5/10), was found early this morning, walking along an Interstate. Neosho Police Chief, Jason Baird said Ashley Stirewalt, the step-mom of Italia Renee Savage, was driving south on Interstate 49, near 86 Highway, when Stirewalt spotted a girl in a […]
NEOSHO, MO
Laclede Record

Cattle die in overturned hauler on Mo. 32

Multiple livestock were injured with at least 18 dead after a semi truck hauling 68 cattle ran off the roadway and overturned on Missouri 32 near Winnipeg Drive. “There were 18 head that expired at the scene, the rest of the cattle were taken care of by a veterinarian,” said Nebo Falcon Fire Chief Doug Christlieb. “They all appeared to be okay.” The Nebo Falcon Fire Protection District, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Lebanon Rural and Lebanon Fire departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist with traffic and road re-opening. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallethub#Wayne Farms Llc#Arkansans#Mo#Crime Traveler
lakeexpo.com

Two Injured In Crash On Missouri 5

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured Thursday in a crash on Spencer Creek Road, next to Highway 5, at 5:22 p.m. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Ernestine McCrae, 82, was driving a 2005 Buick Century and making a left turn into Spencer Creek Road. According to the report, a 2011 Ford Escape, driven by 43-year-old Sean Godwin, failed to yield to the Century.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kchi.com

Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently transported several people to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences or for treatment. They include:. 30-year-old Matthew Rouner of Cameron 10 years in prison and 1 year in the county jail for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. 40-year-old Billy Williams of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New Greene County jail holds dedication ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The public was invited to take a tour of Greene County’s new $150 million jail and sheriff’s office facility Friday, May 13th.  The events began in the jail’s Sally Port, where dozens gathered as The Grand Masonic Lodge of Missouri dedicated a cornerstone.  Freemasons often honor newly constructed government buildings with cornerstones, typically […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield carjacker found in Iowa

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: The man wanted for carjacking in Springfield has been arrested in Iowa, according to the Springfield Police Department. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police shared photos of a man they said is the suspect in a carjacking that happened on April 30 in Springfield. In a Facebook post, police said the man is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy