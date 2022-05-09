Among the F1 Miami Grand Prix spectacle, these legendary athletes took a rare photo

It seemed like everywhere you turned at the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix around Hard Rock Stadium, a famous sports star or celebrity was there.

It was a who’s who taking in the inaugural Formula One race in South Florida.

That included some of the greatest athletes from various sports.

Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Lewis Hamilton took a photo together to mark the occasion. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl titles, while Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, Beckham won a UEFA Champions League title with Manchester United and Hamilton has seven Formula One World Drivers’ Championships.

Hamilton placed sixth in the race that Max Verstappen won Sunday.

Brady posted the photo of the four sports stars together on Twitter.