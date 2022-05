A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.

