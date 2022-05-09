ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I never knew what the shoulder buttons on my baby’s onesies were for – they make changes SO much easier

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

IF you’re a first-time mom, there’s probably a lot you don’t know about your newborn.

With all the baby tools and conflicting advice out there, most new moms lead with their intuition and learn as they go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHruz_0fY9M8cN00
The flaps on your baby's onesie's shoulders are actually really useful Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZQVF_0fY9M8cN00
They make changing time so much easier Credit: TikTok

One first-time mom named Joanna Tellez, who goes by @TellezJoanna on TikTok, has gained a following on social media thanks to her videos that offer useful tips for parents.

She recently revealed what the buttoned-up shoulder flaps on your baby’s t-shirts and onesies are for.

When your baby has just spit up or made a food mess all over his clothes, the last thing you want to do is pull off that dirty top right over his face.

That’s where these shoulder buttons come in handy: “Fold down the flaps and pull down the dirty garment to avoid pulling over face.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37I21E_0fY9M8cN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Mg4_0fY9M8cN00

Her clip instantly went viral, receiving over 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments.

“Wait a minute… I’m on baby number three and I’m just finding this out now,” one person wrote.

“So, you mean this whole time I could’ve avoided getting it all over her and her face and arms and stuff,” added a second.

As for another little-known baby hack, a mother named Gillian Mitchell said she discovered the true use for something on her formula boxes—and it’s super helpful.

Upon looking closely at the container that held powdered formula, she noticed a little lip of plastic sticking out at the top.

It’s meant to level out the scoop of formula so that you don’t have to do so with a knife or your finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJEeQ_0fY9M8cN00
You won't get any leftover mess on your little one's face Credit: TikTok

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Adam Goldsby
2d ago

Bahahaha ooooh God lol so cute when kids these days think they learned something that's been around for years. oh man this great, wait till she finds out the car seat is a three in one.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
428K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy