Southport, NC

Alligator visits fast food drive-through in North Carolina

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- Customers at a fast food restaurant in North Carolina spotted something unusual on the sidewalk next to the drive-through: an alligator.

Bart Gore said he was waiting in line for the drive-through at the Bojangles eatery in Southport when he noticed the unusual customer.

"Right before I got to the speaker to place my order, I noticed the alligator crossing the parking lot, heading towards the building," Gore told McClatchy News. "I was quite surprised. It didn't seem like anyone really noticed him at first."

Gore captured video of the alligator walking on the sidewalk next to the restaurant and his wife posted the footage to Facebook.

"I filmed for just a moment and then continued on up to the speaker to order my breakfast," Gore said.

It was unclear what eventually happened to the gator.

"He was still laying down in front of Bojangles when I left," Gore said.

Joan Doyle
3d ago

That tells you the Bojangles food and is great , even the gator knows it snd came for some thru drive thru , awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️if you don’t trouble them they won’t trouble you , only when they have a nest , they are very protective , would have paid for his order 🤣🤣🤣

UPI News

Giraffe calf at San Diego Zoo can stand, walk after leg brace treatment

May 13 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo was able to help a 3-month-old giraffe calf named Msituni walk and stand using an orthotic leg brace treatment. The giraffe calf had a hyperextension of the carpi, bones that are comparable to the human wrist. The disorder caused Msituni's front legs to bend improperly, making its chances of survival very low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died after running in the path of a tractor-trailer in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 8:43 a..m, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of U.S. 29 South exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were told […]
GREENSBORO, NC
